How did Angkor become Angkor? Conceptualizing the rise of the Khmer Empire (9th to 15th c. CE), Cambodia

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Lecture by  Mitch Hendrickson, associate professor of anthropology, University of Illinois at Chicago.

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, UW-Madison, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

no cover

Sponsored by the UW-Madison Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
