How Do We Know What We Know

This popular, fast-paced event featuring five-minute flash talks from some of UW-Madison's biggest brains is back! Join us for a fun-filled evening as we explore how we know what we know. Moderated by Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science.

Featuring:

John Hawks , anthropology, Where did we come from and who are we?

