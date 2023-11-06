RSVP for How Do You Raise $20 Billion?

× Expand SV Heart Photography A close-up of Letesha Nelson. Letesha Nelson

media release: Join a coalition of neighborhood centers to find out how two leaders with roots in Madison have gone on to become some of the most prolific fundraisers and policy champions for children in the country. Letesha Nelson will moderate a discussion with Dr. Terry Peterson, Elizabeth Gaines, and local leader Arturo Ambriz. Register here by Nov. 6.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 6-7:30pm, Goodman Community Center, Brassworks Building, 214 Waubesa St.

Join us and hear this wonderful group tell their stories, share their victories and their losses, and give advice to all of us who are invested in ensuring all young people in Madison have what they need to thrive.

About the Panel

Dr. Terry Peterson worked in the Department of Education under the Clinton administration and is responsible for the largest federal funding source for afterschool programs in the country, which generates $1.5 billion annually. Prior to his work at the federal level, Terry led one of the largest and most successful statewide education improvement efforts in America. The effort, among other things, included dedicating a one cent sales tax increase to finance the reforms and improvements— this still raises almost $1 billion dollars annually. Terry currently serves as the Education Advisor of the CS Mott Foundation, as National Chair of the Afterschool Alliance, and is known nationally as the “godfather of afterschool.” Terry got his start here in Madison, working in an afterschool program for Madison Metropolitan School District in 1967.

Elizabeth Gaines launched Children’s Funding Project just five years ago, and in that time, the organization’s collective work has reached 151 communities and states. Children’s Funding Project has helped localities track and organize $179 billion in local, state, federal, and philanthropic funds that support kids. It has also supported local ballot measures that collectively generate more than $300 million annually for children and youth. Elizabeth started her career in Madison in 1994, working for Goodman Community Center (back when it was known as Atwood Community Center).

Arturo Ambriz has been supporting Dane County communities through neighborhood centers since arriving in Madison over 17 years ago. His extensive background in community engagement and experience constructing robust and collaborative partnerships made him an ideal fit for Lussier Community Education Center (LCEC), where he proudly took over as the agency’s Executive Director this past summer.

This conversation is hosted by a coalition of local Neighborhood Centers, Madison Out-of-School Time, the UW-Madison Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies in the School of Human Ecology, and United Way of Dane County.