How Do You Solve a Problem like Venus?

press release: Lecture by Dr. Sanjay Limaye, planetary scientist

Venus continues to be a problem to understand after many missions. JAXA's Akatsuki orbiter which has been monitoring the planet since December 2015 has mostly added to the questions about Venus but also offers hope for solving some of the mysteries such as- did life evolve on Venus? Why does it rotate backwards? Are volcanoes erupting on Venus at present? Why do the winds blow so fast?

Advances in astrobiology and growing interest in Venus-like exoplanets raise hope that the increasing interest in understanding Venus by targeted space missions may be fruitful.