ONLINE: How Does a Divided Wisconsin Move Forward?

media release: Please join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, as we examine the growing political divide in Wisconsin and whether Wisconsinites can agree on any issues as we try to recover from the economic and societal injuries suffered in the past year.

Three community leaders, Julie Keown-Bomar, executive director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Masood Akhtar, president and founder of We Are Many: United Against Hate, and Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, will highlight some of the problems Wisconsin residents are grappling with and offer possible solutions.

Two professors who have researched the political polarization in Wisconsin, Philip Chen, assistant professor of political science at Beloit College and Katherine Cramer, professor of political science and the Natalie C. Holton Chair of Letters & Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will provide broader context—quantifying factors that create, nourish and perpetuate Wisconsin’s political divisions and pose possible exit strategies. Joy Cardin, League member and former Wisconsin Public Radio host, will moderate this event

Together we will explore what’s at play—whether the pandemic and unrest over racial justice has a role, what partisan media and disinformation contributes, and steps we can all take to heal Wisconsin’s social and racial divides. Audience questions and thoughts will be welcome throughout this Zoom webinar.

Specific questions can be directed to League of Women Voters of Dane County, LWVevent@LWVDaneCounty.org

(608) 232-9447 office@lwvdanecounty.org