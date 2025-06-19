How Ecotourism Can Help Endangered Animals

media release: It is common to hear on virtually any presentation on wildlife that the animal under study is endangered. Loss of habitat, climate change and human encroachment are the usual suspects. In this presentation, PhotoMidwest member Tom Yin will discuss how ecotourism has helped critically endangered mountain gorillas in Rwanda in contrast to the orangutans in Borneo. This presentation will also highlight photos and videos of golden monkeys and colobus monkeys in Rwanda and other local fauna in the Serengeti.

As a child growing up in Colorado, PhotoMidwest member Tom Yin spent many hours in the mountains and he developed a love of nature and wildlife. For a while, he dabbled in printing B&W and also experimented with Cibachrome prints. A parallel interest in outdoors travel led to a natural emphasis on nature and travel photography.

Tom is a professor (now semi-retired) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he did research on the auditory system and taught neuroscience for over 40 years. He loves to travel to out-of-the-way locales especially if there are interesting wildlife to photograph. Find more about him at www.neurotraveler.com.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

