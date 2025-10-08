media release: UW Havens-Wright Center hybrid in-person (Room 8108 and online event. If you would like to attend online, you must register in advance.

Michael A. McCarthy is an associate professor of sociology and the director of community studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz. His first book is Dismantling Solidarity: Capitalist Politics and American Pensions since the New Deal, was awarded the Paul Sweezy Book Award as well as an honorable mention for the Labor and Labor Movements Book Award. His most recent book is The Master’s Tools: How Finance Wrecked Democracy (And a Radical Plan to Rebuild It). He has written for the Boston Review, The Guardian, Jacobin, New Left Review, Noema, Politics & Society, Sociological Theory, and the Washington Post.