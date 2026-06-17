media release: 2026 Fall Community Conversation: How Food Shapes Brain Health As We Age

Join the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC) for this annual community educational event, which shares the latest science on how your diet supports brain health. You’ll learn how to navigate confusing nutrition claims and take away simple, brain-healthy eating tips you can start using at your next meal. Free and open to everyone. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated. Visit adrc.wisc.edu/FCC2026 for more information.

Hear insights from experts at the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center, the University of Wisconsin, and an Indigenous Wisconsin chef. The event will conclude with a Q&A panel moderated by Art Walaszek, MD.

There are two ways to attend the program: in person or online

The in-person event includes free refreshments and a Resource Fair from 4:30–5:30 p.m., followed by the live program in the auditorium from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Doors open at the in person location at 4:15 p.m. There will be plenty of free parking.

The online option will feature the program only, streamed on our YouTube channel from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Lisa Barnes, PhD, of the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Chicago, will present the keynote talk and serve as a guest panelist.

Guest panelists:

Barb Bendlin, PhD, Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC), UW–Madison

Beth Olson, PhD, Department of Nutritional Sciences, UW–Madison

Elena Terry, Executive Chef, Tall Grass, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA)

Questions? Please email adrc@medicine.wisc.edu.