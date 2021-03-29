ONLINE: The How of Well-Being

press release: Discover new skills for your mental and emotional well-being from researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds. This event will focus on the Healthy Minds Framework consisting of four pillars of well-being that have been studied in the lab and have been shown to improve with training: awareness, or attentiveness to one’s environment and internal cues such as bodily sensations, thoughts and feelings; connection, or appreciation, kindness and compassion; insight, which refers to fostering curiosity and self-knowledge; and purpose, or understanding your values and motivations.

The How of Well-Being is part of the Healthy Minds LIVE virtual event series from the Center for Healthy Minds and its external, affiliated nonprofit Healthy Minds Innovations (makers of the Healthy Minds Program app) to bring you the latest research findings, innovation trends and tips to promote well-being in your daily life and community.

Monday March 29, 2021, 7 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. CDT

This year, Healthy Minds LIVE focuses on a systems approach to well-being and mental health, first starting with ourselves and our own minds and then expanding to how well-being might be shared through supportive systems for the next generation and as we age. This conversation will be recorded and shared after the live event.