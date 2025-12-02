RSVP for How Reciprocal Restoration Fosters Cultural Revitalization

media release: The Arboretum’s long-running Winter Enrichment series offers engaging talks and conversation for naturalists, volunteers, friends, and community members.

The 2026 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center. Registration is now open.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (They will not be streamed or recorded.) Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Students can register for free using the student registration form (link opens in new tab).

Thursday, January 22

Ferin Davis Anderson, natural resources manager, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community

Join Davis Anderson (Ojibwe) to learn about fire as an ecological and cultural tool to achieve beneficial and healing outcomes. We will discuss our relationship with fire and how we must find balance. It can be destructive but also revitalizing – it’s our duty to learn how to live with fire and be responsible stewards. Fee: $10. Register by January 18.