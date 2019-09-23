How Solar Energy Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation

Google Calendar - How Solar Energy Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation - 2019-09-23 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Solar Energy Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation - 2019-09-23 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Solar Energy Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation - 2019-09-23 15:30:00 iCalendar - How Solar Energy Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation - 2019-09-23 15:30:00

Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: Sustainable Energy Seminar Series, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus. If you would like to receive email notifications for upcoming seminars, send an email to join-energy-seminar@lists.wisc.edu.

The full semester schedule can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/events/seminar-series

Archives (with video) of past seminars can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/events/seminar-series-archive

Info

Wisconsin Energy Institute 1552 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-890-3682
Google Calendar - How Solar Energy Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation - 2019-09-23 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Solar Energy Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation - 2019-09-23 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Solar Energy Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation - 2019-09-23 15:30:00 iCalendar - How Solar Energy Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation - 2019-09-23 15:30:00