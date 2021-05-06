ONLINE: How the Great Lakes Drive Outdoor Recreation and Wisconsin Tourism

media release: In the May installment of Wisconsin Sea Grant’s Lake Talks, guest speakers from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism will explore the role that Great Lakes tourism plays in Wisconsin’s economy. They’ll also share their ideas for fun summer getaways.

The Lake Talks are informal, interactive presentations on Great Lakes issues, especially those involving Lake Michigan. In light of the ongoing pandemic, these public events are currently being offered via Zoom.

On Thursday, May 6, from 7-8 p.m., the featured speakers will be Wisconsin Department of Tourism Acting Secretary Anne Sayers and Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Mary Monroe Brown.

As the top driver of visits to Wisconsin, outdoor recreation plays a major role in the success of our state’s tourism industry. With 800 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, Wisconsin’s vibrant coastal communities invite visitors to experience the state’s rich outdoor heritage and natural wonders.

Sayers and Brown will discuss how tourism and outdoor recreation are intertwined and work together to create eye-popping economic impact for Wisconsin. Plus, they’ll share tips on what to see and do on your next Great Lakes adventure.

For connection information for future talks, visit the Lake Talks page of the Wisconsin Sea Grant website, or follow Wisconsin Sea Grant on Facebook or Twitter. You can register for Sarah Balgooyen’s talk now.

For questions about this series, contact Wisconsin Sea Grant science communicator Jennifer Smith.