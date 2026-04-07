media release:

Good Day, Everyone,

Our April 15 virtual Triad program is titled How to Advocate for Yourself on Consumer Problems, and it will be presented by Jackie Falch, the Director of the Madison office of Call for Action. The program will begin at 10:00 AM via Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, please email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.

Join us for an enjoyable and informative talk about how Call for Action may be able to you, and to learn about how you can be your own best advocate when you need to. Advocating for yourself is becoming the hype-person your future self will thank you for. It’s how you can make your needs and ideas actually get heard. When you speak up, you’re not being difficult; you’re taking the driver’s seat in your own life. And that is where all the good stuff happens! Call for Action is a national organization that educates the public on consumer issues and, most commonly, helps people when they have a consumer issue that they are unable to resolve on their own.

We hope to see you on the 15th at 10:00!

Best wishes,

Mike