How to Ask for a Raise

media release: Are you ready to take control of your financial future and unlock the art of skillful salary negotiation? The Urban League is excited to invite you to a special event that can help you do just that!

In today’s competitive job market, asking for a raise can be a daunting task. That’s why we are sharing insights and strategies to help you pave the way for a brighter financial future. Whether you’re looking to negotiate a raise in your current job or preparing for your next career move, this event is for you.

During This Free Session, You’ll Learn

Effective Negotiation Techniques: Discover proven strategies to confidently approach salary negotiations and achieve the compensation you deserve. Navigating Compensation Conversations: Gain insights into how to initiate a conversation about salary with your employer or potential employer. Overcoming Common Challenges: Get advice on handling objections, addressing concerns, and ensuring a win-win outcome. Q&A Session: Have your burning questions answered by our panel of negotiation experts.

Feel free to invite friends and colleagues who could also benefit from this valuable information. Together, we can empower ourselves to negotiate with confidence and pave the way for a brighter financial future.

We look forward to seeing you on November 8th at the Southwest Madison Employment Center!