media release: Our next Triad presentation is February 19 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled, "How to Avoid Being Scammed" and will be presented by Detectives Michelle Viney and Gwen Ruppert of the Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

Scammers are working their tails off to separate us from our money. Fortunately, our law enforcement agencies, including DCSO, are working overtime to stop these scams when possible. Just two weeks ago deputies and an alert bank manager thwarted a $25,000 scam that was being perpetrated on an elderly person. This intervention was possible because of the education and outreach efforts made by law enforcement and others, including our Triad program.

Detectives Viney and Ruppert will review scam activity and fraud cases in Dane County. They will also take a look at fraud and scam trends nationwide. And they will offer us tips and knowledge we can use to recognize when we are being scammed and how to avoid the scam.

To receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.