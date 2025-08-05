media release: When many experience a loss of meaning, growing isolation, and spiritual unease, Christians are uniquely positioned to offer hope that speaks into the disenchanted spirit of the age. On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., the SL Brown Foundation welcomes Dr. Gavin Ortlund—pastor, author, apologist, and founder of Truth Unites—for an evening lecture titled “How to Be a Christian Witness in a Disenchanted World.”

This timely event will explore how the modern drift from transcendence presents both a cultural challenge and a gospel opportunity. Dr. Ortlund will examine how the doctrine of God serves as an antidote to modern despair and how the beauty of the gospel can resonate powerfully with today's searching hearts. Attendees will gain thoughtful strategies for bearing witness to the Christian faith in intellectually credible, spiritually rich, and culturally compelling ways.

About Gavin Ortlund

Dr. Gavin Ortlund (PhD, Fuller Theological Seminary) is the president of Truth Unites, theologian-in-residence at Immanuel Nashville, and visiting professor of historical theology at Phoenix Seminary. A widely respected apologist and speaker, Dr. Ortlund is the author of numerous books, including Why God Makes Sense in a World That Doesn’t and What It Means to Be Protestant, which won Christianity Today's 2024 Book of the Year. Through his popular YouTube channel and public ministry, he champions gospel-centered apologetics marked by theological depth and cultural awareness.

Join us for this rich and reflective evening, where faith and thought converge to address one of our time's most pressing spiritual questions

About SL Brown Foundation:

Upper House is a vibrant center for learning and cultural engagement located on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Through events like this, Upper House Commons and the SL Brown Foundation seek to foster meaningful conversations at the intersection of faith, the arts, and the human experience.