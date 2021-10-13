How to be an Anti-Racism Advocate and Why It Matters

press release: In this Humanities Without Boundaries talk, Dr. Jennifer Ho will share her personal and professional journey as a critical race scholar, anti-Asian racism public intellectual, and anti-racism advocate. Using the current rise in anti-Asian violence as a focal point, Dr. Ho will give a brief history of anti-Asian racism and define key terms necessary to understand our current racial climate. She will end by discussing how and why we should be embracing anti-racism advocacy work and will provide specific resources and action items for all of us to be anti-racism advocates.

The daughter of a refugee father from China and an immigrant mother from Jamaica, whose own parents were, themselves, immigrants from Hong Kong, Jennifer Ho is the director of the Center for Humanities & the Arts at the University of Colorado Boulder, where she also holds an appointment as Professor of Ethnic Studies. She is the president of the Association for Asian American Studies and the author of three scholarly books. In addition to her academic work, Ho is active in community engagement around issues of race and intersectionality, leading workshops on anti-racism and how to talk about race in our current social climate. You can follow her on Twitter @drjenho.

All attendees will be required to wear masks for the duration of the event.