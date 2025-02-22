media release: The Middleton Public Library is excited to host its first-ever “How-To Fest” on February 22, 2025 from 1-3 PM. This hands-on, all-ages festival will showcase local expertise, bringing the community together to learn new skills and hobbies in short 5-10 min demonstrations. Do you have a skill to share? Please read below for more information, and to apply.

The library is looking for a diversity of skills to share! Examples include:

how to sew a button

how to practice chair yoga

how to ID invasive and poisonous plants

how to use a fire extinguisher

how to adopt and foster dogs

and more!

The possibilities are endless, and we welcome your creativity!

Demonstrations will take place throughout the building. The library will provide a 2’ x 5’ table, two chairs, and a table sign to each demonstrator. Demonstrators will provide all other materials. Please indicate if an alternative set-up is desired.

Demonstrations should last approximately 5-10 minutes and will repeat throughout the 2- hour festival.

Participation is free for all who demonstrate or attend. No solicitation of products or businesses is allowed. Business cards may be displayed, if applicable.

Space is limited! Demonstrations will be selected based on diversity of topics, general interest, and feasibility in library spaces. While we wish to accommodate as many demonstrations as possible, not all submissions may meet the selection criteria and space limitations for this event. Thank you for your understanding.

Applications may be submitted online or in person at the library service desk.

Applications are due by December 31, 2024. Submission of an application is not a guarantee of participation.