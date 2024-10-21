How to Get Peace and Victory for Ukraine

media release: Friends of Ukraine, Madison—with support from UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA)—will hold a special roundtable discussion on Monday, October 21 from 7:00-8:30pm. Please join us!

Where: Pyle Center, UW-Madison (702 Langdon St, Madison, WI 53706)

Title: “Roundtable discussion: How to get to peace and victory for Ukraine?”

In this roundtable we will have a community discussion about possible ways to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. The goal is to have an informed discussion about the pros and cons of various peace plans that have been proposed in the United States and Europe, including President Zelenskyy’s plan as well as plans by US presidential candidates.

Participants:

James Gingras, Lt Col (ret), U.S. Air Force and former U.S. European Command Military Diplomat Yoshiko Herrera, Professor, UW-Madison Political Science Department Christopher Kolakowski, Senior Fellow for Military History, Consortium of Indo-Pacific Researchers Olga Murasova, Ph.D. candidate, UW-Madison Sociology Department

This event is free and open to the public.