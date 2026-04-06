How to Know Your Worth and Negotiate at Work

media release: An upcoming free webinar is designed to help you confidently advocate for yourself in your career.

If you haven’t registered yet, there’s still time to join us for an engaging session with Amy Crowe, financial education specialist at Summit Credit Union. You’ll leave with practical strategies to:

Understand and articulate your value

Confidently present your accomplishments

Navigate salary and benefit negotiations with clarity and strategy

Advocate for the pay you deserve—without apology

This webinar is sponsored by the Wisconsin Women’s Council, Wisconsin Women’s Network, Wisconsin Women in Government, and Summit Credit Union.