press release: Do you have questions about virtual school?

The Urban League is available to help with FREE REAL TIME support hours, and a curated RESOURCE LIBRARY (coming soon). Join us for tips and tricks when using Google Classrooms and other Google Apps!

Upcoming dates:

How to Navigate Google Classrooms: Feb. 2 (7-8pm); Feb. 6 (11am-12pm); Feb. 16 (7-8pm); Feb. 20 (11am-12pm)