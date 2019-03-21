How to Perfect Your Ranch Style House
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Join architect Della Hansmann as she shares how to restore your Mid-Century ranch style home to all its former glory while modernizing it to fit the lifestyles of a new era. Learn what defines the mid-century ranch, what most most ranches need in terms of modernization and updates and easy steps that any homeowner can take to improve their comfort and style.
Info
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Home & Garden