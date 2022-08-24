How to Prepare an Obituary

press release: Love & Legacy Workshop

In 2024, Goodman will mark our 70th anniversary! To celebrate this milestone, we’re launching our Love & Legacy Campaign with the goal of documenting 70 planned gifts (gifts made via a donor’s will) to honor our 70 years.

We’re also hosting a series of free community workshops – no donation or planned gift required! These workshops will provide some tools for you to create your own legacy through planning. Any and all interested community members are welcome and invited to join one, two or all of our workshops coming in the next year.

Our first workshop, presented by Karen Faster, will take place on Aug. 24, 2:30-3:30pm.

Writing an obituary can be a monumental and stressful task, especially when the author is overwhelmed with grief. Whether you want to write your own obituary or a memorial for someone you love, this workshop is for you. Topics cover what to include, organization of content, how to work with relatives and the funeral home’s role.

Karen Faster learned to write obituaries as a cub newspaper reporter in rural Minnesota. In the decades since, she has written obituaries for relatives and helped friends draft obituaries for their family members. Now retired from years of editing policy analyses and research grant applications for the university, she's excited to share her expertise with the community.

Anyone is welcome to join us for this free workshop presented by the Goodman Community Center. Registration is encouraged but not required, and drop-ins are welcome on the day of the event!

This workshop will take place in our Evjue room in our Irownworks building, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison.

Questions? Contact Dani Luckett, Chief Development Officer, at dani@goodmancenter.org.