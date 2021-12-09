ONLINE: How to Protect Community Members from Housing Discrimination

press release: DCHI and the city of Madison Equal Opportunity Division have partnered and are inviting communities and stakeholders in Dane County interested in helping protect community members from housing discrimination to attend this new webinar!

Webinar link: https://media.cityofmadison. com/Mediasite/Play/ 288942bdd3074bbdba3a24f1d640d9 311d

Presenters include:

Byron Bishop, Equal Opportunities Division Manager

Rebecca Below, Paralegal/Mediator 2

Alyssa Riphon, Equal Opportunities Investigator/Conciliator 3

Webinar description:

Housing discrimination happens in Dane County and its municipalities. The City of Madison, Equal Opportunity Division (EOD) will discuss housing discrimination in the City of Madison and Dane County. You will learn about what the Equal Opportunities Division does, get an introduction to what housing discrimination is specifically, who can be discriminated against and what qualifies as discrimination. You will get some background on how housing discrimination has evolved into the current programs we have today. Housing and economic development discrimination statistics for the county and city will also be shared, and you will get a tour of the new discrimination/complaint portal the Department of Civil Rights has for Dane County, and how to file a complaint. The Equal Opportunities Division has community partners throughout Dane County that can help individuals file a complaint, a list of them will be provided at the webinar to share with your local community groups.

Meeting details: Each presenter will cover different topics, the total presentation time will last approximately 35-40 minutes and leave room for a Q & A. ** Webinar viewers should click on the speech bubble icon at the bottom of the video player to ask a question at the webinar.