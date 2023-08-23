Online

How to Save Songbirds: Easy Home Window Solutions

media release: Up to 1 BILLION Birds die every year in the United States after colliding with windows. Learn why birds collide with windows and see demonstrations of three easy ways to prevent bird-window collisions at home. Brenna Marsicek, coordinator of Madison Audubon’s Bird Collision Corps, will focus on dot decals, parachute cord curtains (Acopian BirdSavers) and using washable paint.

Noon session

7 p.m. session

*Advance registration required to get webinar links

Sponsored by: Wisconsin Bird Conservation Partnership, Madison Audubon, SOS Save Our Songbirds, and local partners

