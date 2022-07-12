press release: Supporting someone who is grieving can be a daunting task, even for the most compassionate among us! That’s why Agrace’s community grief specialists are sharing their expertise this summer during three virtual education sessions.

The public is invited to register for any or all of Agrace’s virtual (Zoom) presentations about how to be supportive to grieving people. Each session is offered twice so participants can choose the date and time that work best. There is no cost, but participants must pre-register (at least 24 hours before each session) at Agrace.org/ GriefEducationSeries.

How to Support Grieving Students

A discussion for anyone who is working with grieving students/children in a professional setting.

Tuesday, July 12, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 9, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.