How to Talk to Kids About Skin Color and Racism

media release: Join Families for Justice for an interactive workshop where we will practice concrete strategies for talking with children about skin color and racism. This free session is geared toward caregivers, teachers and other interested adults. We will learn to speak intentionally to the children in our lives about skin color, privilege, and justice. Together, we will work to positively impact the ways that our children see, categorize, and make meaning about skin color and teach strategies to disrupt racism. Childcare available with advance registration.