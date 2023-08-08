How to Teach Grown-Ups About Pluto

press release: Lecture by Dean Regas, author and national popularizer of astronomy.

Are you still mad about what astronomers did to Pluto? Do you still think it is a planet? Chances are you're a grown up. When kids get excited about everything they are learning in astronomy, they are tired of hearing about Pluto. This is the guide for kids to break it to you - that Pluto is not a planet - in a way even you can understand. Based on Dean's new book, he'll follow the history of Pluto, how cool of a world it is, and why it's not a planet.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.