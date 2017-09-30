How to Transform Your Life: A Blissful Journey

press release: Join us for an afternoon of mindfulness and meditation at Barnes and Noble Madison West with American Buddhist Nun, Gen Kelsang Gomlam, Resident Teacher at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. The talk is based on the inspiring new book, How to Transform Your Life by Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, author of 22 highly acclaimed books on meditation and Buddhism. Discover practical and proven techniques to transform your mind through meditation. By developing and maintaining a peaceful mind, and transforming our mind from negative to positive, we can learn real methods to make ourselves and others happy. After the book talk, there will be an opportunity to have your questions about meditation and mindfulness answered by an experienced and qualified teacher. Copies of the book will be available at the venue. Everyone welcome!

“Through practicing the instructions presented in this book we can transform our life from a state of misery into one of pure and everlasting happiness.” -Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, How to Transform Your Life