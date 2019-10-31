How to Win Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels

Google Calendar - How to Win Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How to Win Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How to Win Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - How to Win Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels - 2019-10-31 19:00:00

Friends Meeting House 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: 350 Madison is hosting a conversation with Quaker activist, George Lakey, "How to Wing Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels" on Thur. Oct. 31, 7:00-830 pm at Friends Meeting  House, 1704 Roberts Court, Madison. No charge. For more information see facebook.com/350Madison/.

Earlier:

Lecture on "The Climate Crisis and Grassroots Power" by George Lakey, longtime Quaker activist, Thurs., Oct. 31, 4:00 pm at the Haven Wright Center for Social Justice on the U.W. Campus, Helen C. White Hall, 600 N. Park St., Room 6191. No charge. See 350Madison.org website.

Info

Friends Meeting House 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment, Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - How to Win Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How to Win Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How to Win Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels - 2019-10-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - How to Win Campaigns Targeting Bank Funding of Fossil Fuels - 2019-10-31 19:00:00