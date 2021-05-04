ONLINE: How We Bring Final-Five Voting to Wisconsin

media release: Discover how we'll begin to fix our broken political system with Final-Five Voting (an improved version of Ranked Choice Voting) at this webinar hosted by Take Back Our Republic Wisconsin.

Final-Five Voting will:

Enable more voice, more choice in who we elect as our Wisconsin Congressional representatives

in who we elect as our Wisconsin Congressional representatives Eliminate the "spoiler vote" - you can vote for the candidate who best represents YOU and still have a "back up"

- you can vote for the candidate who best represents YOU and still have a "back up" Encourage more positive campaigns as the candidates who win must be the ones with the broadest appeal

Special guest speakers include:

Sara Eskrich, Executive Director of Democracy Found

John Pudner, Executive Director of Take Back Our Republic

During the first portion of our meeting you'll hear from leaders in the movement from across the political spectrum. Then, you'll roll up your sleeves as we dive into general strategy, capacity building and ACTION-ORIENTED team breakout sessions! Finally, we'll reserve the last part of the meeting specifically for you if you express your desire to get in on the ground floor of our movement and serve as a leader of one of the 6 key teams we need to establish in order to build the organizational capacity necessary to pass this crtical legislation.

Our event will be held LIVE via Zoom - please be sure to register to reserve your spot today!