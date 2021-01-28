ONLINE: How We Got Here: The Hidden History of Diversity in America

media release: The United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay (UMCWFB) Racial Diversity Team is sponsoring an eight-week speaker series on the history and impact of racial discrimination on minority communities. The Zoom series will be held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. from Jan. 28 to March 18. All of the speakers are experts in their field.

The series begins with a presentation by local authority Reggie Jackson on the history of racial inequities in the United States. A nationally known scholar, author, speaker and consultant on race relations, Jackson is co-founder of Nurturing Diversity Partners and a leader at America’s Black Holocaust Museum. Jackson’s numerous awards include 42 Most Influential Black Leaders in Wisconsin, Friebert Social Justice Award, Frank P. Zeidler Public Service Award and several writing awards from the Milwaukee Press Club.

This series follows a UMCWFB study of the book “So You Want to Talk About Race” held in fall 2020.

Participants must register for Reggie Jackson’s presentation. The registration link is https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZUpdeyvpz8rH9A4P96gwFWh9425uC FdVzfD

Zoom link for the remaining sessions is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 89109430677

Participants are encouraged, but not required, to register for later sessions. Register by emailing the church c/o aeversfield@umcwfb.org or phone (414) 964-2424.

The series is free, although free-will offerings are welcomed and can be sent to the United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay, 819 E Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217.

Following is a list of the sessions:

Jan. 28 - Reggie Jackson, Nurturing Diversity Partners, “How We Got Here: The Hidden History of Diversity in America“

Feb. 4 - Brady Henderson, Cream City Law LLC, “From John Brown to Jim Crow”

Feb. 11 - Maria E. Flores, Outreach and Education Manager, EEOC, “Employment Barriers Faced by Diverse Communities”

Feb. 18 - Dr. Demond Means, Consultant to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, “The Educational Debt We Owe to All of Our Children”

Feb. 25 - Curtis Marshall, Public Health Consultant, ”Restorative Health Equity and Reparations: The Intersection””

March 4 - Erika L. Sanders, Director - Program Services, Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council, “Fair Housing: Building Inclusive Communities for Everyone”

March 11 - Brady Henderson, Cream City Law, LLC, “Race and the Criminal Justice System”

March 18 - Rev. Dr. Matt Hadley and Rev. Dan Dick, Assistant to the Bishop of the Wisconsin Conference, “Christianity and Race”