How We Save Us: Rethinking Strategy and Collective Action in US Politics

Maurice Mitchell is a nationally recognized political strategist and visionary leader in the Movement for Black Lives. Raised by Caribbean working-class parents, he began organizing as a teenager and never stopped. After working for several grassroots advocacy organizations in his home state, Maurice directed the NY State Civic Engagement Table. In the wake of the police murder of Mike Brown, he relocated to Ferguson and helped build the Movement for Black Lives. He went on to co-found and lead Blackbird, a movement anchor organization, and was a key organizer of the Movement for Black Lives convention in Cleveland in 2015. In 2018, Maurice took the helm of the Working Families Party where he is applying his passion and experience to make WFP the political home for a multi-racial working-class movement.

