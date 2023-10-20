RSVP for Howard B. Eisenberg Lifetime Achievement Awards Dinner

media release: The Eisenberg Dinner is the centerpiece of the Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund annual fundraising campaign to raise money from Wisconsin's corporate and legal communities to support civil legal aid for our neediest residents. Each year, the dinner honors two individuals who have devoted their careers to the provision or advancement of pro bono civil legal aid. The Eisenberg Dinner raises approximately $225,000 each year. These funds are used by our three legal aid providers to address urgent legal problems in our local communities such as homelessness, unemployment, and domestic violence.

Howard Eisenberg exemplified the best in the legal profession by consistently maintaining an active and prodigious pro bono law practice. In his honor, the Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund recognizes two individuals for their lifetime achievement in the delivery and development of pro bono legal services at our annual Howard B. Eisenberg Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner.

Proceeds benefit three of the largest providers of free civil legal aid services in the state - Disability Rights Wisconsin, Judicare Legal Aid, and Legal Action of Wisconsin. These services help keep seniors in their homes, protect victims of domestic violence, expunge juvenile criminal records to boost employment prospects, provide support to kids with special needs, and ensure veterans get the benefits they earned and deserve.

5:30-8:00 PM, Saturday, November 4, 2023, The Madison Club, 5 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703

Register by 10/20 at https://wejf.org/eisenberg- dinner/