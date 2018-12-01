$20.

press release: Multi Grammy - Award winner Howard Levy is a world - renowned harmonica player, pianist, and composer. He has played with many of the world’s top musicians, vocalists and bands, including Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins, Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Trio Globo, Paquito D’Rivera, etc, and he has led many bands as well.

The Howard Levy 4, his newest group, features three of Chicago’s finest musicians who are also Howard’s long-time musical friends.

Chris Siebold, house guitarist for 3 years on A Prairie Home Companion, has played with many notable musicians, and brings intensity, soul and his incredible technique to any style of music.

Larry Kohut, remarkably versatile bassist (who also played for A Prairie Home Companion) has worked with a long list of the world’s top Jazz artists in the US and Europe.

Luiz Ewerling, great drummer/composer, is one of the top Brazilian drummers living in the US. He contributes rhythmic depth and passion to whatever music he plays.

The band performs original compositions by Howard, Chris and Luiz. The repertoire features music from Howard and Chris’ new CD Art + Adrenaline, and music from Luiz’s album Our Earth. The styles range from jazz, Brazilian, Latin, and world music, to blues and more.

Howard plays equal amounts of harmonica and piano (sometimes together), and the band creates a volatile mix of styles with hot, soulful playing and deep grooves.

So...expect the unexpected.