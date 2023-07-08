Howard Levy, Victor Garcia & the Happy Time Orchestra
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
BlueStem Jazz.
media release: The Happy Time Orchestra is comprised of drummer/percussionist Collin Nordine and Guitarist/Bassist Andrew Krull.
Their debut album "Of This World" features Jazz Piano and Harmonica legend, Howard Levy, giving a new texture to the music. Victor Garcia, one of the most exciting Chicago Jazz artists, is also featured on the album playing trumpet, flugel horn, valve trombone, and congas.
