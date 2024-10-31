media release: Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade!

Calling all costumed canines and their hoomans! Join us at our Madison Taproom for a pawsome afternoon of tail-wagging fun!

Dress up your pup for our spooktacular parade and get into the Halloween spirit. Well-behaved dogs and their humans are welcome to strut their stuff, and dog owners will receive a free beer for joining the fun!

Parade kicks off at 5:00 PM and goes until dusk—don’t miss out on the fur-tastic festivities!