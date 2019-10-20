Howl-o-Ween Party

press release: Visit Mounds Fitchburg for pet-friendly, human-friendly, Halloween fun! Partake in the pet or human costume contests (1 pm), kids coloring contests, dog trick or treat, and more!

608-825-9800
