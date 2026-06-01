media release: Come join the Friends of Hoyt Park as we use acoustic monitors to 'see' the Hoyt Park bats. This is a family friendly event so bring the kids. They will love it!

FHP member Anne Reis will use an Echometer Touch Wildlife Acoustics meter to help us hear, see and ID these flying mammals foraging in the air above us. Learn what they eat, what they look like and why they are important to Wisconsin and the world.

We will walk a bit in the field and on some paths so wear shoes for uneven terrain. We will meet at 8:30 PM at the Historic Entrance (near Capital High).﻿ There is parking on Regent and Larkin St.

Contact secretary@hoytpark.org if you have questions.﻿﻿﻿﻿

﻿ Rain Date is June 13th. Click here to view our Friends of Hoyt Park website for any rain delays.