media release: Award-winning, RIAA-Diamond certified singer/songwriter Hozier's mos t extensive headlining run in North America – The Unreal Unearth Tour – will continue into 2024 adding a whopping 37 new shows, including a show at Breese Stevens Field in Madison on Friday, August 16, 2024.

The Live Nation-produced tour now tops Hozier’s momentous sold-out 2023 run, which included 30 shows across 27 cities in the US & Canada where he performed for nearly 250,000 fans. The fall performances included his first shows at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, showcasing Hozier’s rapid touring growth across the country in markets like Colorado where he performed two sold-out nights at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater this past October.

Hozier has continued to hook audiences worldwide with his provocative, energetic, and organic live performances that span his extensive decade-long catalog of hits. He has stayed true to his ethos as his shows have grown into larger venues, continuing to draw inspiration from performing entirely live with his expanding band. Hozier’s unique connection with his audience has grown more apparent over the years and stems from the enduring intimate nature of his shows. His dedicated following of die-hard fans quickly showed their enthusiasm for his third studio album, Unreal Unearth, learning the lyrics to the songs through his live performances and singing along to every word prior to the release. Released August 18 via Columbia Records, the 16-track LP debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and follows a captivating thematic arc informed by the turbulence of the world and the fight for a better and brighter tomorrow.

Hozier finds harmony and melody in the midst of chaos. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated Diamond-certified Irish singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist tunes into raw blues spirit, unrestrained soul, rock energy, and folk eloquence. At 22, he delivered a generational anthem in the form of “Take Me To Church.” It reached 13x-Platinum status and earned a rare Diamond certification from the RIAA, climbed to the #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, became one of the Top 30 “Most-Streamed Songs on Spotify,” and notched a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Song of the Year.” It paved the way for his 2014 full-length debut, Hozier, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and went double-Platinum. The 2019 Gold-certified follow-up, Wasteland, Baby!, bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the Platinum single “Almost (Sweet Music).”

With over 14 billion streams worldwide and countless late-night television performances, Hozier landed on President Barack Obama’s annual “Favorite Songs” list with “Nina Cried Power” featuring Mavis Staples, performed at The Kennedy Center Honors, and served up original compositions for everything from the blockbuster Legend of Tarzan to Sony Playstation juggernaut God of War: Ragnarök in collaboration with composer Bear McCreary. He’s collaborated with Mavis Staples, Annie Lennox, Tori Kelly, Maren Morris and MEDUZA. Additionally, Hozier has impressively sold over 1 million tickets globally – selling out legendary venues such as The Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden, to name a few. This dyed-in-the-wool troubadour has never shied away from social commentary, addressing injustices suffered by the LGBTQ+ community, women’s rights, domestic violence, climate change, and the endless fight for social justice. However, he plunges into his most ambitious vision thus far on his third full-length LP, Unreal Unearth [Columbia Records], which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200.