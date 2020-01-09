Hub Marketplace

media release: The Black Business Hub is excited to announce its upcoming Pop-Up Market, taking place on Saturday, May 3 from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM at 2352 S Park St, Madison. This dynamic event will showcase an array of locally made products, including body and hair care items, customized goods, African jewelry, art, candles, fresh juices, vegan dishes, soul food, tacos, seafood, and more.

The Pop-Up Market offers a unique opportunity for the Madison community to support Black entrepreneurs, discover one-of-a-kind creations, and enjoy a lively day filled with food, shopping, and connection.

We’re proud to create a space where local talent can shine and where community members can directly invest in businesses that strengthen Madison’s economic and cultural landscape.

The event is free to attend and open to all. Visitors can expect a festive atmosphere, diverse vendors, delicious food options, and live social media coverage throughout the day.

There are also still a limited number of spaces left for individuals interested in becoming a vendor at The Market. An orientation session for interested vendors will be held on April 30. Interested vendors should contact Allison Mullee: HubInfo@ulgm.org as soon as possible.