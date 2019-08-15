RSVP for Hub's Hoedown
Heritage Senior Living, Middleton 6234 Maywood Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Join us for our largest community part of the year! Featuring live music, a magician and a petting zoo. Plus, enjoy cookout fare like pulled pork, sweet corn, desserts and drinks. And play some great yard games with the family!
4-7 p.m., Aug. 17, Heritage Middleton, 6234 Maywood Ave., Middleton
Free. RSVP by August 15.
