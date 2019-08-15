RSVP for Hub's Hoedown

press release: Join us for our largest community part of the year! Featuring live music, a magician and a petting zoo. Plus, enjoy cookout fare like pulled pork, sweet corn, desserts and drinks. And play some great yard games with the family!

4-7 p.m., Aug. 17, Heritage Middleton, 6234 Maywood Ave., Middleton

Free. RSVP by August 15.