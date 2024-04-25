HUD-Approved Homebuyer Series

media release: Are you ready to take the next step toward homeownership? The Urban League of Greater Madison is excited to extend a special invitation to you for the launch of our inaugural HUD-approved homebuyer certificate series, taking place in the new Black Business Hub!

Throughout these transformative sessions, we'll explore essential topics ranging from mortgages to closing procedures. By attending, you'll empower yourself with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed decisions, laying the foundation for your successful journey to homeownership.

What You’ll Gain

Official Recognition: Graduates of our classes will receive a homebuyer certificate recognized by the city of Madison and many lenders. This certificate is crucial for participation in down payment assistance programs, accelerating your path to homeownership.

Expert Guidance: Benefit from the wisdom of seasoned professionals and industry experts who will guide you through each stage of the home-buying process.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow aspiring homeowners, industry professionals, and community members, forging valuable relationships that can support you throughout your homeownership journey.

Don't let this opportunity slip away. Click here to RSVP and secure your spot today. We look forward to seeing you on April 25, April 30, and May 2 in the Black Business Hub!