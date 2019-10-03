Human Interest & Street Photography Groups

press release: All are welcome to attend the opening of the Human Interest Group Exhibit at the PhotoMidwest Gallery on Thursday October 3, 2019, beginning at 7:00 PM. The exhibit consists of 30 images taken by twelve group participants. There will be a brief gallery talk followed by gallery viewing and refreshments.

"The Human Interest Group brings together photographers whose images portray humans or their implied presence in a way that tells a story or makes a statement about the human condition."