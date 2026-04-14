media release: Saturday Apr 25, 3-4:30pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson St

The Human Show ep. 43: Getting Smart

featuring Morgan Stewart of uHuman. Musical guest Bastiaan Berende on piano.

bastiaanberende.com

uHuman make media content ranging from podcasts and music videos to feature

films and TV shows. They also organize & facilitate community gatherings for

creative folks looking to change their lives for the better.

uHuman's mission is to establish an arts/creative industry worker collective

and affordable housing cooperative for marginalized folks (including those in

recovery).

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Bastiaan Berende is a pianist and vocalist whose music serves as a bridge between the physical and the transcendent. Based in Baraboo, Wisconsin, Bastiaan has spent decades exploring the "Music of the Spheres," moving fluidly between the grit of the Dutch blues circuit, the intricate rhythms of traditional Irish music, and the sophisticated landscapes of modern jazz.