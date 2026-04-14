The Human Show

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Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Saturday Apr 25, 3-4:30pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson St

The Human Show ep. 43: Getting Smart

featuring Morgan Stewart of uHuman. Musical guest Bastiaan Berende on piano. 

bastiaanberende.com

uHuman make media content ranging from podcasts and music videos to feature 

films and TV shows. They also organize & facilitate community gatherings for 

creative folks looking to change their lives for the better.

uHuman's mission is to establish an arts/creative industry worker collective 

and affordable housing cooperative for marginalized folks (including those in 

recovery).

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Bastiaan Berende is a pianist and vocalist whose music serves as a bridge between the physical and the transcendent. Based in Baraboo, Wisconsin, Bastiaan has spent decades exploring the "Music of the Spheres," moving fluidly between the grit of the Dutch blues  circuit, the intricate rhythms of traditional Irish music, and the sophisticated landscapes of modern jazz.

Info

The front of Cafe Coda.

Bob Koch

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music, Spoken Word
608-630-9089
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