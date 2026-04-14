The Human Show
to
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Saturday Apr 25, 3-4:30pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson St
The Human Show ep. 43: Getting Smart
featuring Morgan Stewart of uHuman. Musical guest Bastiaan Berende on piano.
uHuman make media content ranging from podcasts and music videos to feature
films and TV shows. They also organize & facilitate community gatherings for
creative folks looking to change their lives for the better.
uHuman's mission is to establish an arts/creative industry worker collective
and affordable housing cooperative for marginalized folks (including those in
recovery).
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Bastiaan Berende is a pianist and vocalist whose music serves as a bridge between the physical and the transcendent. Based in Baraboo, Wisconsin, Bastiaan has spent decades exploring the "Music of the Spheres," moving fluidly between the grit of the Dutch blues circuit, the intricate rhythms of traditional Irish music, and the sophisticated landscapes of modern jazz.
Info
Bob Koch