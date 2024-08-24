The Human Show

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Variety show hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Free.

media release: Saturday August 24, 3-4:30pm, Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson St. Madison

The Human Show ep. 31: Intents and Purposes

feat. Sun E. Jenkins and Eric Upchurch II

Eric Steven Upchurch II is a proud father, dedicated Insight Strategist, entrepreneur, community activist and author.” “He’ll be talking about how layers of our intentions can help and hinder us, focusing on his new book, Pure Intent (being released 8.23!).

Sun E. Jenkins play 2 sets of music. Check out his new album  Legendary [1]!

As always, I’ll play a little music on the theme.

And thanks to Dane Arts for supporting the Human Show!

Info

Music, Spoken Word
608-630-9089
