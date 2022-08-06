× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

media release: The Human Show Ep. 15: Local Acts

This episode of the Human Show interview/variety show will focus on the ‘act local’ part of that famous phrase. Interview guests include Aaron Cutler and Elliott Gilfillan will share their Myco Uprising waterway cleaning project, and Paul Abramson will share some deep neighborhood history. Elliott is also the Piano Recital guest this month so we’ll get to hear more of his musical offerings.

Free! Live! and it’ll be livestreamed and recorded in case you can’t make it.

Donations are welcomed to support live music and arts through:

www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/

Or Venmo @cafe-coda-1