The Human Show

media release: The monthly 'Human Show' - Dreamworld is the theme of this month.

Come join us to listen or participate in this meaningful talk show involving our beloved community. The show contains live music, interviews regarding different subjects brought by community members.

Hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Rearick's work is dark piano-driven classical/cabaret/pop. In addition to piano, she sings, plays trumpet, and builds pieces with various sound sources live on a Boss Loopstation.

She has been performing and recording since 1993, as frontwoman for a number of bands - currently The There Was A Mans, occasional side-musician and film scorer and, most consistently, solo artist.

https://www.reverbnation.com/stephanierearick

Free event! Please support via www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive or venmo @cafe-coda-1