The Human Show
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: The Human Show ep. 41: Music Makes Everything Better
Feature interview guests Lou and Peter Berryman, and piano recital guest singer/songwriter Patrick Freed.
This will also be the 5th anniversary of the Human Show! I’ll aim to have a highlight reel completed for all five years, there are a lot of gems in there. Thanks to Dane Arts for supporting the project!
Info
Bob Koch
Music, Spoken Word