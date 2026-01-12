The Human Show

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Human Show ep. 41: Music Makes Everything Better

Feature interview guests Lou and Peter Berryman, and piano recital guest singer/songwriter Patrick Freed. 

This will also be the 5th anniversary of the Human Show! I’ll aim to have a highlight reel completed for all five years, there are a lot of gems in there. Thanks to Dane Arts for supporting the project!

Info

The front of Cafe Coda.

Bob Koch

Music, Spoken Word
608-630-9089
