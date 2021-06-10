× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

media release: The Human Show - ep. 4: Home Springs Eternal Thur 6/10, 7-8pm CDT, Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson

Interviews with the neighborhood historian Gary Tipler, Cooperative leader DaMontae January, and Community Land Cooperative designer Olivia Williams, on the theme of our neighborhood’s history and how it reflects more universal trends in gentrification and cooperative development, their impacts on each other and emerging possibilities to break old cycles.

Plus a bit of music from your host Stephanie Rearick and a debut of our new feature “Piano Recital” where you get to hear local musicians do something completely different, on the lovely CODA grand piano. Secret surprise guests!

After this month we’ll go to a Sunday 2pm matinee, 2nd Sunday each month. working on the shift to live from tv-style livestream, will be adding more music and other offers are welcome too. Do you play piano? let me know!